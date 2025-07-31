Steve Austin refused to face Hulk Hogan for one reason, Jim Ross reveals

Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin were two of WWE's top stars in 2002 and 2003. In a recent podcast episode, Jim Ross explained why the wrestling icons did not face each other one-on-one during that time.

On the March 11, 2002, episode of RAW, Hogan teamed up with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall to defeat Austin and The Rock. Six days later, The Rock beat The Hulkster in an era-defining WrestleMania 18 match. Meanwhile, Austin defeated Hall in a bout that was widely viewed as underwhelming.

Ross, a WWE commentator at the time, has been close friends with Austin since the 1990s. On his Grilling JR podcast, the announcer said The Texas Rattlesnake did not want to face Hogan because he thought their styles would clash.

"He didn't think they had chemistry," Ross stated. "He thought the match would s**k, and he wasn't gonna stand for having a s**k main event, especially at a WrestleMania. That's the story there. It had nothing to do about the finish or what could the finish be [sic] or what would the finish be whatsoever. But it had to do with Steve; he was a perfectionist. He wanted to have a great match, not a good match, but a great match, and he simply thought he could not get that done with Stone Cold versus Hogan." [49:45-50:22]

Hogan appeared on The Steve Austin Show in 2019. During the episode, Austin admitted he regretted the fact that he never had a singles match against the former WCW and WWE star.

Jim Ross says Steve Austin didn't want to let fans down

In the late 1990s, Steve Austin's anti-authority Stone Cold character became the hottest act in the wrestling business. The six-time WWE Champion had several legendary rivals during that time, including Bret Hart, The Rock, and Vince McMahon.

According to Jim Ross, Steve Austin had concerns that fans would be left disappointed if he headlined WrestleMania with Hogan.

"Steve just had no confidence that the match would be good. It would let the fans down, in Steve's opinion. He thought that they couldn't live up to the hype, and because of Hogan's back and the pace of his game and so forth, and Steve had a lot of pride in his own performance, no matter who he was working with. That's what made him great." [51:35–52:02]

Ross also explained why he did not enjoy working with "paranoid" Hulk Hogan following The Hulkster's WWE return in 2002.

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

