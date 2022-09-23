Steve Austin responds to Hall of Famer beating him in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin responded to Kurt Angle, who had been bragging about beating him in a match for the title at Unforgiven 2001.

The Texas Rattlesnake was the biggest attraction during the Attitude Era apart from The Rock. Austin moved from WCW to WWE, where he reinvented himself and became arguably wrestling's biggest star at the time. He has won several championships and faced several legends in the industry throughout his illustrious career.

Kurt Angle had one of the best rookie years at the start of his career, winning the Intercontinental, European, and WWE Championships within 365 days. Angle recently posted a throwback picture of when he defeated Steve Austin at Unforgiven to win the WWE Championship. Here's how Austin responded to his fellow WWE legend:

"You don’t have to brag about it…"

Angle won after making Austin tap out to the ankle lock. A few weeks later, Austin defeated Angle to regain the title.

Kurt Angle says Steve Austin is the best wrestler he has worked with in his career

Kurt Angle is often regarded as one of the best wrestlers of our generation. He has wrestled for several promotions on the independent circuit as well as WWE for numerous years. In 2019, he officially retired from in-ring competition at WrestleMania 35 after losing to Baron Corbin.

Earlier this year, Steve Austin made a stunning comeback where he wrestled Kevin Owens and won. The next night, he came out and stunned Vince McMahon, Austin Theory and Pat McAfee. Speaking on The Zaslow Show, Angle said Austin is the best wrestler he has ever worked with in his career:

“Number one. His character was so strong. People absolutely loved him or they hated him when he was a heel. But his intensity in the ring is unmatched. His in-ring psychology is incredible. He’s one of the very few guys that can improvise out in the ring and change the spots and change things and go back to what it was originally. He knows how to improvise very well. So he has all the knacks for business. This guy will go down in history as the absolute most popular WWE Superstar,” said Angle. (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle #OnThisDayinWWE On this day 21 years ago, I defeated @steveaustinBSR at Unforgiven PPV 2001 to win the WWE Championship in front of my hometown of Pittsburgh, Pa!!! #itstrue On this day 21 years ago, I defeated @steveaustinBSR at Unforgiven PPV 2001 to win the WWE Championship in front of my hometown of Pittsburgh, Pa!!! #itstrue #OnThisDayinWWE https://t.co/MQhITS3ZxP

The two wrestlers have created magic inside a squared circle and it has been over two decades since they stepped foot inside the ring together.

Do you think Steve Austin will return at next year's WrestleMania? Sound off in the comment section.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far