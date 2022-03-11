"Number one" - WWE legend Kurt Angle on the best wrestler he's worked with

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has named Stone Cold Steve Austin the best wrestler he's worked with, stating that The Texas Rattlesnake's in-ring psychology was phenomenal.

Angle and Austin were key players in WWE during the Attitude Era. They feuded over the WWF World Heavyweight Title back in 2000, while they were also a part of Team WWF during their feud with The Alliance.

While speaking on The Zaslow Show, Angle disclosed the best worker he ever stepped in the ring with. The Olympic Gold Medalist felt that Stone Cold Steve Austin could improvise and change things around during the match, making him stand out from the rest.

“Number one. His character was so strong. People absolutely loved him or they hated him when he was a heel. But his intensity in the ring is unmatched. His in-ring psychology is incredible. He’s one of the very few guys that can improvise out in the ring and change the spots and change things and go back to what it was originally. He knows how to improvise very well. So he has all the knacks for business. This guy will go down in history as the absolute most popular WWE Superstar,” said Angle. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Angle also stated that Austin wasn't ready to retire when he did but was forced to because of his various injuries.

Kurt Angle is excited about Steve Austin's return to the WWE ring

It was recently confirmed that Austin would be a part of WrestleMania 38 next month, where he will appear on the KO Show hosted by Kevin Owens. Angle is excited to see the Texas Rattlesnake return to the ring at The Show of Shows.

"I'm surprised, and I'm not surprised. I mean, he has been out for so long. As long as he is healthy and he is able to do it, I'm looking forward to it. I think we will (see Austin's return). This is going to be incredible," said Angle.

The Hall of Famer feels that Austin vs. Owens makes sense as it would pit two superstars who could use Stunner against each other. Angle also praised Owens' athleticism and believed that he is the "best match-up" for Austin right now.

Are you excited to see Austin back in the ring? Do you think Angle should also come back for one more match? Let us know in the comments section below.

