Steve Austin's legendary friend admits his heart is still into wrestling and could return to face a former WWE Champion (Exclusive)

It isn't surprising that speculation about Stone Cold Steve Austin's return is being discussed during WrestleMania season. Bill Apter commented on the possibility and stated that he'd love to see Austin return for one more match, preferably against CM Punk.

Steve Austin, who last wrestled at WrestleMania 38, was recently asked about potentially coming back for a long-awaited dream match against CM Punk. The Hall of Famer heaped praise on the former world champion and stated that he'll see whether a match was possible.

While Punk is currently out injured, a future clash against Austin can always happen, and Bill Apter was all for it. The legendary journalist liked the dynamic of a program between Stone Cold and CM Punk and wondered whether the Texas Rattlesnake could keep up in the ring at the age of 59.

Apter had the following to say on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted:

"The bottom line, son, is that Stone Cold Steve Austin has mentioned that he might be [looking at wrestling] one more time, maybe that dream match with CM Punk. I think it would be really interesting, but I think Punk would have his hands full. I don't know what kind of movement Stone Cold would have at this point, whether he is in physical shape for that. I'm sure he would get in shape. I think we'd all love to see that match." [From 21:10 onwards]

Bill Apter has known Austin for decades. The veteran has interacted with the WWE Hall of Famer on many occasions, with their most recent interview taking place in August 2022.

Apter knew that if Austin could commit to returning for one more match, the WWE legend would leave no stone unturned in ensuring he was physically up to the task.

"They always talk about, you know, you can do it and be protected with the right opponent. I'd love to see this because I know Stone Cold Steve Austin's heart is still into this. So, if it happens, if he makes it happen, I'm sure he will give it 150%." [From 22:58 onwards]

As noted above, Steve Austin has not worked a match since he made a surprise return to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 in a No Holds Barred match. Punk vs. Austin has been teased in the past, and it could be one of the biggest money matches ever if all the stars align.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Why did Ricky Steamboat refuse to be WWE legend Ric Flair's final opponent?

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE