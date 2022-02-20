"I hate everything about it" - Former WWE writer on the potential return of Stone Cold Steve Austin

Vince Russo has come out against the idea of Stone Cold Steve Austin making his return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas.

Russo and Austin worked very closely during WWE's Attitude Era, as Vince was the head writer for Monday Night RAW in 1997. Recently, rumors have begun to spread that The Texas Rattlesnake will wrestle a match for the first time since Wrestlemania XIX in 2003.

In a conversation with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's "Writing with Russo," the former WWE writer expressed his displeasure towards the idea of Austin coming back to wrestle in 2022.

"I hate everything about it, I absolutely hate it, there is nothing I like, i hate it, I hate it for Steve. You know bro, in sure there will be many many many zeros in the pay check, I get that,. I understand that, but I hate everything about it bro I'm just being honest with you." from 6:20-6:42

Russo also believes the story and opponent are not strong enough to return as big as Austin's.

"To go back go be in a match with Kevin Owens, where the angle is Owens running down Texas, I'm sorry bro, like, I'm sorry, no casual fan is going to care about Steve Austin and Kevin Owens." from 8:47-9:09

As of late, Austin's rumored WrestleMania opponent, Kevin Owens, has been mocking the state of Texas as often as he can.

In what could be argued to be the biggest return in the history of professional wrestling, fans and experts alike are simply hoping that Stone Cold Steve Austin gets the match and story that he deserves.

Steve Austin's last WWE match was against The Rock at Wrestlemania XIX

With all the talk of Stone Cold making his return to the WWE ring, many fans have been looking back at The Rattlesnake's most recent match,

In what many consider to be the perfect wrestling retirement, Austin wrestled his greatest rival, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson at WrestleMania XIX for the third and final time in 2003.

People at the time were not aware that this was going to be Austin's final match. The manner in which the contest ended was almost the perfect way to end what is possibly the greatest career any WWE Superstar has ever had.

Are you excited at the possibility of seeing Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestle one more time? let us know in the poll below.

