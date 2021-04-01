Steve Austin says his podcast is not returning and explains the reason behind the same

Steve Austin has confirmed he has no plans to bring back his weekly Steve Austin Show podcast.

The WWE Hall of Famer’s podcast aired every week on the PodcastOne network from April 2013 until April 2020. Over the last year, two episodes of the show have continued to air on a weekly basis. However, all episodes are from the podcast’s archives.

Speaking on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Austin said he could not fit the podcast into his schedule every week.

“I’ve really been enjoying the Broken Skull Sessions [his WWE Network series] just because I’m doing, what, one a month? We tape them whenever a window of opportunity lines up and we get a guest that we’re looking for. The weekly podcast kind of started getting a little bit in the way and became a little bit overbearing, so I just opted out.”

Steve Austin discussed a variety of topics on his weekly podcast, including wrestling, hunting, and his projects outside of WWE. Although the podcast feed only posts old episodes, The Steve Austin Show is regularly listed in the top 10 most popular wrestling podcasts.

Steve Austin hosts Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network

The Undertaker has appeared on Broken Skull Sessions twice.

Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions debuted in November 2019. The WWE legend has interviewed past and present WWE Superstars on the show, including Kane, Goldberg, and The Undertaker.

Austin has recently interviewed Bayley, Drew McIntyre, and Sasha Banks. Randy Orton, Broken Skull Sessions' latest guest, contacted Austin on Twitter and asked to appear on the show.

Advertisement

WWE’s biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 37, is set to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on April 10-11. Steve Austin recently confirmed he has not been invited to appear on the show.

Please credit The Wrestling Inc. Daily and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.