Steve Austin says two SmackDown stars are future WWE Hall of Famers (Exclusive)

Stone Cold Steve Austin believes two major WWE rivals are destined to become Hall of Famers one day.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus are currently feuding on SmackDown for the right to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Having started their careers in the early 2000s, the real-life friends have four decades’ experience in the wrestling business between them.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Austin discussed a recent live event he attended in Reno, Nevada. The WWE icon had high praise for both McIntyre and Sheamus following their performances in the final match of the night.

“Drew and Sheamus headlined the card and they had a tremendous main event,” Austin said. “They went probably at least 20 minutes, almost like an anything goes match, and they tore the house down. They were a great main event and everybody loved it. Drew McIntyre is still doing great things. Hell, Sheamus, I love where they’ve got him figured right now.” [1:08-1:27]

McIntyre and Sheamus asked The Texas Rattlesnake to provide feedback after he watched their match backstage. Despite his vast wrestling knowledge, the 2009 Hall of Fame inductee found it difficult to offer any useful words of wisdom.

“They came back after the match and said, ‘Hey, what do you think?’” Austin added. “I said, ‘Come on, guys. Y’all got 40 years of experience between you. Y’all have been in the business longer than I ever was. What can I tell you guys? You’re two professionals!’ Two super great human beings and two Hall of Famers. In all of these Hall of Fames that I’ve been in, they’ll go in as well.” [1:28-1:49]

Watch the video above to hear Austin’s thoughts on the chances of Theory fulfilling his potential as one of WWE’s next top stars.

What’s next for Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in WWE?

After weeks of build-up, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will face off in an Irish Donnybrook match on the July 29 episode of SmackDown. The unique stipulation permits the use of almost any weapon, including Sheamus’ shillelaghs. However, McIntyre’s sword Angela has been banned.

The winner is set to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on September 3. Roman Reigns currently holds the unified titles, but that will change if he loses against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam on July 30.

Which title match would you like to see at Clash at the Castle? Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre? Brock Lesnar vs. Sheamus? Or will Theory cash in his Money in the Bank contract before the event? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Who was that 1 WWE Superstar who could tell Vince McMahon to F- off? An ex-WWE writer tells us here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far