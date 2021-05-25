Former WWE star says he had backstage heat due to his association with Hulk Hogan

Steve Lombardi (formerly known as The Brooklyn Brawler) recently recalled how traveling with Hulk Hogan caused him to receive backstage heat in WWE.

The term “backstage heat” is used in wrestling when a person does something behind the scenes to upset coworkers or bosses. Lombardi, who worked for WWE between 1983 and 2016, experienced this aspect of the business when he traveled with Hulk Hogan for two years during the height of Hogan’s popularity.

Speaking to James Romero of Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Lombardi said Hogan warned him that others in WWE would not like the special treatment he received.

“He told Vince [WWE Chairman Vince McMahon] that he wanted me with him everywhere, which I was privileged,” Lombardi said. “But he says to me, ‘I just want you to know, you’re gonna get a lot of heat and you’re gonna have a lot of people mad at you.’ He said, ‘You’re gonna get a lot of heat.’ I said to Hogan, ‘Why?’ He goes, ‘Because you’re gonna be sitting first class with me and the agents are gonna be in the back.’ You should see [former WWE agent] Chief Jay Strongbow pass me. I’m in first class with Hogan, and he passes by, ‘Uh, Mr. Lombardi…’ That’s how we talked. ‘Mr. Lombardi, you’re riding a little bit of a gravy train, aren’t you?’ And Hogan goes, ‘I told you.’”

Steve Lombardi said Hulk Hogan was always good to him during their time traveling together in WWE. He described Hogan as a “good guy” and insisted he had nothing bad to say about the two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

Hulk Hogan’s recent WWE appearances

Titus O'Neil and Hulk Hogan

In 2015, Hulk Hogan was removed from the WWE Hall of Fame after audio emerged of him using racist language in 2007.

The 67-year-old was reinstated into the Hall of Fame in 2018. He also joined the 2020 Hall of Fame class as a member of the nWo faction.

Hulk Hogan recently hosted WrestleMania 37 alongside WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil. The six-time WWE Champion received loud boos from WWE fans on the second night of the event.

