Johnny Knoxville's co-star was sent home from the Royal Rumble after testing positive for COVID-19

Jackass Forever star Steve-O has revealed that he was forced to leave the Royal Rumble premium live event after he tested positive for COVID-19.

He and his co-stars showed up at the event to support Johnny Knoxville, who competed in the men's Rumble match. Knoxville was unable to win the bout as he was eliminated by former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

Steve-O spoke about it on his YouTube vlog, and he stated that he was also forced to miss the premiere of Jackass Forever.

“Now keep in mind, we’ve been getting tested for COVID every single day (...) And we’re always negative…until I show up at the Royal Rumble and they say I was positive. So now I gotta leave the Royal Rumble immediately (...) So what do I do? I get my tour bus driver to come pick me up. So we drove all the way home to LA where the premiere is happening without me.” (H/T 411Mania)

Johnny Knoxville took some punishment at the Royal Rumble

This was Knoxville's first Rumble appearance, and he didn't go over the top rope without getting a beating. He received a splash from Montez Ford, kicks and strikes from AJ Styles and a Helluva Kick from Sami Zayn.

According to Ford, Johnny Knoxville advised the wrestlers not to take it easy on him at the Rumble.

“He was all game,” said Montez Ford. “The cool part about it (...) He was like, ‘Hey guys, if I am in there, I am in your guys’ world, don’t let up on me, I want the real thing.’ He said, ‘I have spent my whole entire career hurting other people.’” (H/T WrestlingInc)

It's possible that fans could see Johnny Knoxville in WWE again someday soon. The Jackass star's feud with Sami Zayn appears to be only just getting started.

Also Read Article Continues below

Were you impressed with Knoxville's performance at the Rumble? Do you want to see his rivalry with Zayn continue? Sound off below!

Was Eddie Guerrero the greatest heel of all time? Here's what a WWE Hall of Famer has to say

Edited by Genci Papraniku