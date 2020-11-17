Drew McIntyre once again won the WWE Championship on this week's RAW, just days ahead of Survivor Series. The Scottish Psychopath began his second reign as the WWE Champion when he defeated Randy Orton in the main event of RAW.

McIntyre appeared at the start of RAW, where he cut a promo about winning back his title, before Randy Orton appeared on the Titantron. The Miz, the current Money in the Bank briefcase holder, also appeared in the opening segment along with John Morrison, as he reminded everyone that he could still cash in his contract.

Stevie Richards on "confusing" Drew McIntyre character on RAW

Former WWE Superstar and 21-time Hardcore Champion Stevie Richards was a guest on the post-RAW analysis show Legion of RAW, along with host Dr. Chris Featherstone, wrestler and trainer Bin Hamin, and Sportskeeda's own Greg Bush.

Stevie Richards spoke about Drew McIntyre and how his character was confusing on this week's episode of RAW.

"The Drew thing is very confusing. I love the package they did later in the show between him and Orton. They shouldn't have seen either one of those guys on the show until the match (WWE Championship match) and play packages like that throughout the three hours. Drew started out his promo as Vince McMahon, 'welcome, everybody, to WrestleMania III', then he turned into a comedian, then he turned into an ass-kicker. You can't be all... he was all three in one segment. So you know what that makes me do? Not care about anything. It's very confusing."

In a hilarious and insightful conversation, the panel also spoke about how The Miz's character on RAW is so different to how he is in real life, which fans can watch on the Miz and Mrs. show that airs right after RAW.

With the win over Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre will now face reigning Universal Champion Roman Reigns at this weekend's Survivor Series pay-per-view, in a Champion vs Champion match.

