"STFU" - Charlotte Flair fires serious shots at Jade Cargill following heated SmackDown moment

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently took to social media to take a massive shot at Jade Cargill after last week's edition of SmackDown. The Triple H-led creative team might be planning a feud between The Storm and The Queen in the coming days.

Ad

On last week's edition of the blue show, Charlotte Flair came out to address the WWE Universe, highlighting her WWE Women's Championship match loss to Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41. The Queen got frustrated after the crowd continuously booed her, and she threw the microphone before walking out of the ring.

Before Flair could head backstage, Jade Cargill's music hit for her Number One Contender's Match against Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Championship. Cargill entered the squared circle and grabbed a microphone to take a shot at The Queen, saying she needed to get to the back of the line in the women's title scene.

Ad

Trending

Charlotte Flair has now taken to Instagram to post several backstage photos from SmackDown. In her post's caption, the former SmackDown Women's Champion took a massive jab at Jade Cargill, seemingly mocking her for losing the title opportunity.

"Me to the back of line? STFU 🤣 🙃," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Ad

Charlotte Flair wants to change her on-screen persona in WWE

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Flair said that she wanted to change her on-screen persona as she felt her WWE character was extremely different from who she was in her real life.

"On the opposite side of WrestleMania, I think I will tap more into that and kind of try to bring me - Ashley, the real person - to Charlotte, because I do feel like Charlotte really isn’t, the character I made is not relatable," Flair said.

Ad

It remains to be seen if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything about a possible feud between The Queen and Jade Cargill in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More