"STFU" - Charlotte Flair fires serious shots at Jade Cargill following heated SmackDown moment

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently took to social media to take a massive shot at Jade Cargill after last week's edition of SmackDown. The Triple H-led creative team might be planning a feud between The Storm and The Queen in the coming days.
On last week's edition of the blue show, Charlotte Flair came out to address the WWE Universe, highlighting her WWE Women's Championship match loss to Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41. The Queen got frustrated after the crowd continuously booed her, and she threw the microphone before walking out of the ring.
Before Flair could head backstage, Jade Cargill's music hit for her Number One Contender's Match against Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Championship. Cargill entered the squared circle and grabbed a microphone to take a shot at The Queen, saying she needed to get to the back of the line in the women's title scene.
Charlotte Flair has now taken to Instagram to post several backstage photos from SmackDown. In her post's caption, the former SmackDown Women's Champion took a massive jab at Jade Cargill, seemingly mocking her for losing the title opportunity.
"Me to the back of line? STFU 🤣 🙃," she wrote.
Check out her Instagram post below:
Charlotte Flair wants to change her on-screen persona in WWE
During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Flair said that she wanted to change her on-screen persona as she felt her WWE character was extremely different from who she was in her real life.
"On the opposite side of WrestleMania, I think I will tap more into that and kind of try to bring me - Ashley, the real person - to Charlotte, because I do feel like Charlotte really isn’t, the character I made is not relatable," Flair said.
It remains to be seen if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything about a possible feud between The Queen and Jade Cargill in the future.