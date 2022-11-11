"Stifling" - Michael Cole admits enormous difficulty WWE faced when going to Saudi Arabia for shows

On the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, SmackDown lead commentator Michael Cole admitted that heat and temperature rise were enormous issues when WWE had shows in Saudi Arabia.

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the previous week. However, while speaking to Pat McAfee, Michael Cole shared a visit to the Middle East before Crown Jewel in the summer when the temperature rises to 120 degrees.

"We have been over there in the late summer, where it has been 120 degrees on the field. In a suit and tie, too!" Cole said. [52:52 - 53:00]

Later, Pat McAfee mentioned that he had never been booked for Saudi Arabia. However, McAfee learned from the experience of Raw brand commentator Corey Graves and Cole how Saudi Arabia has a temperature so hot as the night goes on.

The SmackDown commentator agreed with what McAfee had to say in one word.

"Stifling," Cole replied. [53:34]

Michael Cole shared an experience of Wade Barrett in Saudi Arabia

During the same interview, Cole expressed concerns for his SmackDown commentary partner and five-time Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett.

According to Michael Cole, he can resist sweltering heat because he's from Texas. However, Barrett's first appearance in the Middle East during Crown Jewel was like a hot spell for him.

"Showtime was probably 76 degrees. I'm used to that out there; obviously, I live in Texas too. But Wade Barrett, who has been filling in admirably on SmackDown in your absence. Wade made his first appearance in Saudi Arabia. I felt so bad because he had a sports jacket off before the show even started, and he was drenched through his shirt 'cause he's not used to the heat over there." [52:23 - 52:45]

Despite the 5-time champion suffering from the ferocity of the temperature in Riyadh, Cole had his back as he powered through WWE Crown Jewel 2022 because of his zeal for the sport.

