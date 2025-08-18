"Still bulls**t" - WWE legend continues to make accusations against The Undertaker following major falling out

The Undertaker and two other WWE legends were accused of a conspiracy by another Hall of Famer, who recently had a major falling out with them as he walked out of a WWE show.On a recent episode of WWE LFG (Legends &amp; Future Greats), Bubba Ray Dudley was furious at The Undertaker and Michelle McCool, who, along with Booker T, voted for Penina Tuilaepa and not Zena Sterling. In case you aren't familiar with WWE LFG, there is a points system where the legends vote for one wrestler over the other after their match.The marquee match of the night featured Zena Sterling, who is Bubba Ray Dudley's favorite. She has been acknowledged by LFG viewers as one of the rookies with the highest ceiling. However, Penina's improvements have also been visible, and it led to The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, and Booker T voting in favor of her over Zena.This infuriated Bubba Ray Dudley, who accused The Phenom and his wife of sabotaging Zena. He continued, stating that it was &quot;BS&quot;:&quot;And this is still bulls**t.&quot;Check out Bubba Ray Dudley's post on X here.The Undertaker's wife, Michelle McCool, had an unsympathetic response to Bubba Ray's walkoutMichelle McCool's immediate response to Bubba Ray Dudley's walkout was to call it &quot;laughable.&quot; Neither she nor The Undertaker took it very seriously. But following that, she had a more critical response.In the video above, Michelle McCool said that Bubba Ray Dudley viewed Zena Sterling as his &quot;meal ticket&quot; and stated that this was the reason for refusing to endorse Penina Tuilaepa:&quot;So Bubba storms off, I don't know where he goes, and all I'm thinking is, we've got to put some big boy britches on. He refuses to see that anybody could possibly take the place of his meal ticket, Zena. He refuses to see that Penina is the frontrunner. He refuses to see that she has the potential to win the entire thing.&quot; [0:48 onwards]It seems to be a major conflict of interest, as Bubba Ray has more faith in Zena Sterling than any other competitor on the show. To him, she's a future great, and the aggression she has shown led to an audibly positive response from the crowd she performed in front of.Admittedly, it's quite rare for a rookie of that experience level to get such reactions, but Penina's massive improvement has led to two conflicting opinions. He views the assessment of Zena as being absurd because even the other legends stated how much she raised the bar on the show and for herself.If you use the quote from Michelle McCool, please credit WWE on A&amp;E and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.