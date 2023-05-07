"Still crying" - Zelina Vega breaks silence with heartfelt message following WWE Backlash

LWO member Zelina Vega broke her silence with a heartfelt message following WWE Backlash.

Zelina Vega had the biggest opportunity of her life when she faced off against Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Despite being the underdog in the match, an emotional Vega put on an impressive showing against The Eradicator.

However, she was unable to come out on top, and Ripley finished her off in a short time. Following the match, Zelina took to Twitter to send a heartfelt message to her fans who supported her in the biggest match of her career.

"Thank you you’ll never know what tonight meant to me. I love you all so much. Still crying," wrote Vega.

Ricardo Rodriguez cried when Zelina Vega cried at WWE Backlash

The recently concluded Premium Live Event proved to be an emotional night for Zelina Vega, who was walking into Puerto Rico as the challenger. Although Vega is from New York, she is of Puerto Rican descent, which made this moment really important to her.

Vega's family was at ringside to show their support, and as she stood in the ring across from Rhea Ripley, Vega couldn't hold back the tears as she was overwhelmed with emotion. But she wasn't the only one crying during that moment.

Former WWE Superstar Ricardo Rodriguez took to Twitter to reveal that he also shed a tear for Vega.

"Years ago, we did WWE Tv in Mexico City, and I can not begin to tell you how much that meant to me. To be representing our people. It may not mean a lot to many. But I legit shed a tear seeing @ZelinaVegaWWE as she stood within hers. I felt that moment," Rodriguez wrote.

It may not mean a lot to many.

Although Vega ended up on the losing side tonight, the experience from being in such a high-profile match alone should help elevate her career to the next level.

