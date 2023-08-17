"Still gotta prove yourself"- WWE Universe reacts to popular superstar's recent message aimed at The Judgment Day

On this week's Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day took out Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn. Rhodes even took on The Prince Finn Balor in the main event of the show.

Taking to Twitter, WWE Superstar JD McDonagh sent a message to the faction after assisting them. The 33-year-old has been feuding with Zayn and has gotten involved in The Judgment Day's ongoing storyline.

"Don't overthink it," wrote McDonagh.

Check out McDonagh's tweet:

Taking to Twitter, fans reacted to McDonagh's tweet, which even caught the attention of Rhea Ripley.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

In recent weeks, there has been a lot of tension between Balor and Priest. At SummerSlam, Balor lost to Seth Rollins after interference from his stablemate. The former Universal Champion's run of losses continued on the red brand after another moment of confusion between him and Priest.

Vince Russo recently spoke about a risky decision made by two Judgment Day members

Vince Russo recently spoke about a risky decision made by Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Russo spoke about his disapproval of Ripley and Mysterio posting about their engagements on social media. He said:

"I don't think the Dominiks [Mysterio], the Rhea Ripleys, and the young talent...I don't even want to say they're in denial, bro, because I think they don't understand it. I literally think when Dominik puts out something like that, and Rhea Ripley puts out something like that [social media posts about their engagement], they're happy that they're engaged, they want to share the news with the world and their friends, but they're not thinking about the old-school side of the business where if somebody doesn't like it, bro, there's going to be a price to pay."

Despite the tension within The Judgment Day, Ripley and Mysterio continue to be one of WWE's biggest on-screen pairings. The two superstars will team up at NXT Heatwave for a Mixed Tag Team Match against Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria.

Ripley is the reigning Women's World Champion, meanwhile, Dirty Dom recently won his first singles title by defeating Wes Lee for the North American Championship.

Would you like to see JD McDonagh join forces with Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and others? Sound off in the comments section below.