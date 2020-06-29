Stipulation added to Fatal 4-Way match for The Great American Bash on WWE NXT

Four of the best Superstars in NXT battle for a shot at Io Shirai's title this Wednesday.

One of The Great American Bash matches has been significantly changed just days prior to the event.

Who will challenge Io Shirai for the NXT Women's Championship?

The two-week NXT extravaganza The Great American Bash begins this Wednesday. We'll see Roderick Strong battle Dexter Lumis in a Strap Match, Timothy Thatcher returns to the ring in a big brawl against Oney Lorcan, and even a huge spectacle in Sasha Banks battling NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai.

However, the match that most are looking forward to, and the one with the most stakes this Wednesday, is the Fatal-4-Way to crown Io Shirai's next #1 contender. Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai have both been serious thorns in the sides of Mia Yim and Tegan Nox in the past several months.

All four women have built up quite the resumés lately, and have all been near the top of the division for quite some time. With Rhea Ripley focused on Aliyah and Robert Stone for the time being, and Charlotte Flair no longer in the picture, the rest of the women's roster in NXT are finally getting their time to shine.

WWE modifies NXT Fatal-4-Way days before The Great American Bash

The Fatal-4-Way leaves four very distinct and impressive contenders for Io Shirai to face. However, WWE has just made a pretty important change to the match.

Now, it will be a Fatal-4-Way Elimination Match. Who will emerge victorious and be the first to challenge the Joshi Judas for her throne? Tune in on Wednesday to find out!