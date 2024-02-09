Stipulation for potential The Rock versus Roman Reigns match at WWE WrestleMania 40 in April predicted by veteran 

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo predicted that The Rock's potential match against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40 would be a non-title match for the Head of the Table status.

The Brahma Bull returned to Monday Night RAW several weeks ago to tease going after his cousin. After joining TKO's board of directors, the wrestling legend appeared on SmackDown and had a staredown with the leader of The Bloodline. The two are rumored to square off at WrestleMania 40 after the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes informed Reigns that he would not be challenging him at the Show of Shows.

On a recent episode of The Brand podcast, a fan asked Russo for his prediction regarding Rhodes' future if The Rock faced Reigns at WrestleMania. The former lead writer claimed The American Nightmare will finish his story after The Brahma Bull defeats his cousin in a non-title match at the Showcase of the Immortals:

"The Rock's match is not gonna be for the title, bro. It's gonna be for the Head of the Table because Cody told Roman 'I wanna take everything from you.' So, the first thing they're gonna take from him is the Head of the Table, bro. That's what Rock's gonna do. Then after that Cody will finish his story and eventually beat Roman Reigns," he said. [9:02 - 9:26]

Will Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania?

Despite Cody Rhodes' announcement on SmackDown, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan still believes The American Nightmare will walk out of WrestleMania 40 with Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The former superstar suggested a scenario in which Rhodes defeats Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on night one before challenging Reigns to a title unification match on night two after the latter potentially pins his cousin:

"They still could do potentially Cody [vs] Seth night one. You advertise Rock [vs] Roman night two. Cody makes the challenge at night two after Rock gets pinned. Comes out and beats Roman, combine the titles and unify them. Something to that effect. I know that's bizarre and very crazy. I just know Cody is beating his a**, winning some title from Roman Reigns night two that's my prediction," he said.

WWE fans are anticipating tonight's WrestleMania 40 press conference in Las Vegas, where the Show of Shows' main events are scheduled to be officially announced. Ahead of the event, Rhodes took to social media to state that he had made his decision. It will be interesting to see which title The American Nightmare will announce he would be going after tonight.

Would you think Cody Rhodes will finish his story at WWE WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

