Stipulation of WrestleMania Night 2 main event now confirmed after incredible finish to Tag Team match

WrestleMania 40 is now halfway over and the main event of Night Two will be decided with a major stipulation. The main event of Night One saw the chaotic ending of the biggest tag team match that set up the stipulation for Night Two of The Show of Shows.

WrestleMania Saturday was headlined by The Rock and Roman Reigns against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. The stipulation of the match stated that if The Final Boss and The Tribal Chief won, then the main event of Night Two between Reigns and Cody Rhodes would be contested under "Bloodline Rules." This essentially gives The Bloodline a front-row seat to do whatever they want, putting Cody Rhodes in a disadvantageous situation.

If Cody and Seth Rollins won, then the stipulation was that the main event of Night Two would be free of any Bloodline interference.

The chaotic main event of Night One ended with Cody Rhodes taking a pinfall from The Rock. While Cody was in the driver's seat to win the match, The Brahma Bull used a belt to smack his back, leading to The American Nightmare eating a Spear. After The Rock insisted on tagging in, he would hit the Rock Bottom and The People's Elbow on Cody to pick up the win, thus cementing Night Two's main event to be contested under "Bloodline Rules."

Not only this but if Cody Rhodes loses on WrestleMania Sunday, then he will also be forfeiting the chance to ever compete for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship again.

The Bloodline were massive favorites to win on WrestleMania Saturday, but even though it was supposed to be a straightforward tag team match, The Rock abused his power as a TKO Group Holdings board member to prevent the referee from making count-outs or disqualifications.

This was essentially a "Bloodline Rules" match in itself and tomorrow will likely be the same. Not to mention that Seth Rollins also defends his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night Two of The Show of Shows.

