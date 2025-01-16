"Stolen" - The Rock under fire from 6'4" 310 lbs WWE champion; Major moment seriously questioned

The Rock's return to WWE has made headlines worldwide. The People's Champion made a comeback on WWE RAW's debut on Netflix and then appeared on NXT the following night. During a recent interview, WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi addressed the legend's return.

The Brahma Bull's appearance on NXT marked a significant hike in the ratings for the brand. The People's Champion called his daughter Ava the "Final Boss of NXT" and delivered a promo during the show.

During a recent edition of the Busted Open Podcast, Oba Femi addressed The Rock taking his TV time. The 6'4", 310 lbs WWE champion stated that his time was "stolen" but that he would let it slide this time.

"I own all of this; it's all mine. At the moment, time was being stolen from me, and I wasn't even aware it was being stolen from me. Maybe if I knew, I would have gone up to him and been like, 'Hey, Uncle Dwayne, what are you doing?'" Oba Femi stated. [9:29 onwards]

Since his return to the company, the possibility of The Final Boss missing the upcoming edition of WrestleMania has been at an all-time high.

During a recent episode of the NotSam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts speculated that The Rock would not be present at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

While it is still uncertain whether The Brahma Bull's schedule allows him to attend WrestleMania, an appearance would clearly get the world talking. Time will tell what WWE has in store for The Final Boss.

Please credit the Busted Open Podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

