Stone Cold breaks silence and sends a heartfelt message after WrestleMania 38

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin has finally shared his first reaction to the events of WrestleMania 38 on Twitter.

Stone Cold wrestled his first match in 19 long years at The Show of Shows, in a winning effort against Kevin Owens. The Texas Rattlesnake stood tall to send fans home happy on Night One of the event. He made a surprise appearance on Night Two as well, hitting Stunners on Austin Theory, Pat McAfee, and Vince McMahon.

Shortly after, Steve Austin took to Twitter to send a message to the fans. Check out his tweet below:

Stone Cold's in-ring return was nothing short of miraculous

Over the years, a long list of in-ring legends have broken their retirement for one last hurrah. Austin made it a point to keep his retirement intact all these years, and refused to return on several occasions.

It all changed at WrestleMania 38 when he appeared on The KO Show. The segment headlined WrestleMania Night One and fans couldn't believe their eyes when Kevin Owens challenged Austin to a match.

A referee was called to officiate the match and the two stars kicked off a "No Holds Barred" match. A vicious Stunner ended Owens to a loud pop from the fans in attendance, and Austin celebrated the victory with a bunch of beer cans.

WWE on FOX @WWEonFOX



foxsports.com/stories/wwe/wr… “After nearly 20 years away from the ring, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin made his triumphant #WWE return this weekend at #WrestleMania — and it was a moment that will be remembered for a long time to come.” - @RyanSatin “After nearly 20 years away from the ring, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin made his triumphant #WWE return this weekend at #WrestleMania — and it was a moment that will be remembered for a long time to come.” - @RyanSatin foxsports.com/stories/wwe/wr…

On Night Two, Vince McMahon defeated Pat McAfee in an impromptu match and kicked off a celebration with Austin Theory. To the WWE Chairman's horror, Austin's music hit and out came the WWE legend. He hit Stunners on everyone in his path, including McMahon himself. The boss massively botched the sell and it made for quite an amusing visual.

Austin's last match before WrestleMania 38 was way back in 2003. He lost to The Rock at WrestleMania 19, in what was their third outing at The Show of Shows. His big return was nothing short of a treat for his longtime fans who wanted him to have his big farewell moment.

What do you think? Did you enjoy Steve Austin's antics on both nights of WrestleMania 38? Let us know in the comments section below.

You can check out the results from Monday Night RAW HERE.

Brock Lesnar has an unexpected challenger. Catch the SK Exclusive here.

Edited by Kaushik Das