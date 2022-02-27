Stone Cold makes "special announcement" for WrestleMania 38 week

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin has made a special announcement for WrestleMania 38 week via his official Instagram handle.

Stone Cold is rumored to make a huge return to WrestleMania 38 for a match against RAW Superstar Kevin Owens. Austin has been tight-lipped about the reports of his return so far. Owens, on the other hand, is making regular teases about the match on his Twitter account by insulting the state of Texas.

Kevin @FightOwensFight



WrestleMania VI took place in one of the best places in the world but



What a shame. You know what’s ironic?!WrestleMania VI took place in one of the best places in the world but #KOManiaVI is taking place in one the worst places ever…What a shame. You know what’s ironic?!WrestleMania VI took place in one of the best places in the world but #KOManiaVI is taking place in one the worst places ever…What a shame.

Stone Cold has now made an announcement for WrestleMania week. Austin will be releasing his brand new American Lager beer on March 31, two days before WrestleMania 38.

Here's an excerpt from The Rattlesnake's Instagram post:

"Special Announcement!! Join me @billybobstexas on Thursday 3-31-22 for the Texas release of my brand new American Lager. @esbcbrews and I have crafted and fine tuned this beer to be the most crushable and easy drinking beer in America. I will be there to drink beer and enjoy celebrating the release of this bad a** beer in my home state of Texas. @recklesskelly96 will be there to supply some awesome live music. I look forward to seeing everyone at the one and only @billybobstexas. Whether you’re coming down for #wrestlemania weekend, or from the area, come join the Broken Skull Beer Bash. General admission and VIP tickets available. Go to @esbcbrews and @brokenskullbeer and click on the link in bio for details," wrote Austin.

You can check out his post HERE.

The 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin character has always been synonymous with beer

Beer has always been an integral part of Stone Cold's WWE gimmick. His no-nonsense, anti-hero persona resonated with the WWE Universe like few others have. Whenever Austin opened up a can of beer, fans knew that trouble was brewing for anyone who was in the ring with the veteran.

Some of the most notable moments from Austin's illustrious career involved an ice-cold can of beer: Austin giving The Corporation a beer bath, and the Rattlesnake stunning the entire McMahon family are just two of several iconic moments that immediately come to mind.

Austin has been pretty smart with his business decisions and is still making loads of money, almost two decades after his retirement. His new American Lager beer is just another venture that's seemingly going to be a big hit among his fans.

As for Stone Cold's rumored return, fans won't have to wait long to find out if the former WWE Champion is ready to hit the ring again. If Vince McMahon is indeed planning to have Austin wrestle at The Show of Shows, the buildup to the match will kick off very soon on WWE TV.

What do you think of Stone Cold's potential return to WWE? Let us know in the comments below.

A pro wrestling veteran believes a female star could break Ric Flair's record. More details here.

Edited by Debottam Saha