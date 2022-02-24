Backstage update on the current card for WrestleMania 38 - Reports

WWE reportedly have their plans in place regarding the WrestleMania 38 card.

According to a report from Ringside News, a "tenured member" of the WWE creative team has informed them that the WrestleMania card "seems to be in order" but isn't currently a lock. They explained that "nothing is 'locked' until it happens" due to Vince McMahon constantly changing plans.

With WrestleMania being over a month away, it's good to know that the company has a general idea of the direction they want to go over the next several weeks of television.

With two nights to fill, plenty of match announcements should be happening over the next couple of weeks on RAW and SmackDown.

While the card might currently be in place internally, only four matches have been locked in since being announced on WWE programming. A fifth one is currently being teased as an open challenge.

Once Edge's open challenge is answered, we'll officially have five matches announced for WrestleMania 38.

The following matches are currently announced for this year's WrestleMania:

Universal Champion Roman Reigns will face WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a Winner Take All match

Charlotte Flair defends the SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey

Becky Lynch defends the RAW Women's Championship against Bianca Belair

The Miz and Logan Paul team up to face Dominik and Rey Mysterio

Edge's open challenge (opponent to be announced)

You can catch the "stupendous" two-night WrestleMania event on Peacock and the WWE Network internationally on April 2 and 3.

