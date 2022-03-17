Stone Cold picks AEW personality as "tag team partner" over Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman

Stone Cold Steve Austin showered major praise on a fellow WWE Hall of Famer during his appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

Steve Austin has gone through many ups and downs throughout his decorated in-ring career. Many fellow wrestling personalities have been by his side during his tough times, including former WWE announcer Jim Ross.

When Austin was asked to pick a "tag team partner" on The Rich Eisen Show, he didn't think for long before picking Ross. He picked Jim Ross over Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon. Check out his comments below:

"I'm going with my guy, Jim Ross. Paul Heyman was so instrumental in my career. If it wasn't for any of these men here, I wouldn't be here so I love them all. And Vince McMahon would never hear me say that in a million years but I'm going to go with Jim Ross on this because he was there when i had my neck surgery, he was there when I reunited myself with the company, when I had parted ways due to some bad booking decisions in my opinion," said Austin. [2:44-3:10]

Stone Cold Steve Austin is quite close with Jim Ross in real life

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Jim Ross go way back, and have been friends for a long time. Ross was behind the commentary box during some of Austin's biggest in-ring moments.

When Steve Austin defeated Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 14, Jim Ross uttered the iconic words, "The Austin Era has begun!"

When Ross started his podcast called "The Ross Report," Austin was his first guest. The two men have interacted on WWE TV on various occasions as well. Ross has had nothing but praise for Austin in the past:

"You got to hope that one of those guys I mentioned is going to take the ball and run with it like Austin did. Austin just took the ball out of everybody’s hands and said, ‘I’m the man. I’m the guy here. And if I’m the only one that can see it. I don’t give a s***. Just watch what I do," Ross once said on his podcast.

Which wrestling personality has had the most influence on Stone Cold Steve Austin's illustrious career? Sound off in the comments section below!

