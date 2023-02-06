Stone Cold Steve Austin almost "ran me over," claims WWE veteran

A classic Stone Cold Steve Austin WWE moment for many was undoubtedly when he drove a Zamboni to the ring. But for longtime producer Bruce Prichard, that night could have been rather troublesome.

On September 28th, 1998, an irate Texas Rattlesnake drove a Zamboni into the ring as he looked to further escalate his ongoing rivalry with then WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Speaking on his Something to Wrestle With podcast, Bruce Prichard described how he nearly got run over by Austin moments before he made it to the ring.

"Well, who knew that in rehearsal, they were gonna put curtains up so that the curtains could blind him [Stone Cold Steve Austin] and he wouldn’t know where the hell he was going. Plus he was wild as can be anyway. If you look real closely, you’ll see before Steve goes out into the audience and goes through the last bit of curtains where there’s a table and one person standing behind that table, that’s me."

Prichard further elaborated on the segment:

"Almost getting killed by the Zamboni because Steve couldn’t see where he was going and almost ran me into the wall, ran me over with the Zamboni. But instead, it just pinned me against the wall and all was okay." (H/T Post Wrestling)

During his days at the top of the WWE card, Stone Cold would find many unique ways to enter the ring. However, his entrance on the Zamboni is arguably the most iconic one.

Current WWE star is open to facing Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39

After Austin made his in-ring return at WrestleMania 38 in Texas last year, many are speculating if he will lace up his boots one more time this April.

One performer who is more than happy to face Stone Cold is SmackDown star LA Knight. He expressed interest in facing Steve Austin during a recent interview with WrestleRant Radio.

"Hell yeah. You're talking about making a big noise, on a big stage, and with another big name. You can't do anything better than that, but then again, I don't know because there's lots of times where I'm like, 'Alright, there's nothing that can be bigger or better than this. This is what I wanna do,' and then something like this happens," said Knight. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

While he has been in the wrestling business for a long time, LA Knight has only just begun his journey on WWE's main roster. Hence, a match against Stone Cold Steve Austin would undoubtedly propel him to superstardom.

