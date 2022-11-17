Stone Cold Steve Austin was the brains behind one of WWE’s most iconic finishing moves

Stone Cold Steve Austin was instrumental behind the name of WWE Hall of Famer JBL's finishing maneuver.

The Texas Rattlesnake had a historic run as part of the WWE roster and headlined the company's Hall of Fame class on WrestleMania 25 weekend. Despite retiring following WrestleMania 19, Austin returned to the ring to face Kevin Owens earlier this year in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 38.

Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield was a guest on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. During his appearance, JBL revealed that Steve Austin was the mastermind behind the name of the Clothesline from Hell.

"Stone Cold is the one that named the Clothesline from Hell," JBL revealed. "You can't name your own move. You can't give yourself a nickname. I hit somebody with the clothesline one time in Europe and I come back Stone Cold says, 'That's not a clothesline, that's a Clothesline from hell.' And it stuck from that moment forward."

Will Stone Cold Steve Austin have a match at WrestleMania 39?

Stone Cold Steve Austin has been back in the wrestling headlines as of late due to reports suggesting there have been conversations about The Texas Rattlesnake wrestling a match at WrestleMania 39.

Austin added some fuel to the fire by posting a recent workout video of himself on his Instagram Stories; and is looking to be in incredible shape right now.

While the two sides are reportedly far apart when it comes to money, no name has been released in regard to who his potential opponent could be.

