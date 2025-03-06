Stone Cold Steve Austin breaks silence after John Cena turns heel at WWE Elimination Chamber

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Mar 06, 2025 12:09 GMT
John Cena after turning heel at Elimination Chamber (Image via wwe.com)
John Cena after turning heel at Elimination Chamber (Image credits: WWE.com)

John Cena shocked the world by turning heel and aligning himself with The Rock at the Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event in Toronto, Canada. Famous rapper Travis Scott also appeared during the segment and helped the duo attack The American Nightmare.

Since The Franchise Player won the Men's Elimination Chamber match, he will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. Some fans are also speculating Stone Cold Steve Austin's involvement as he also used to be The Rock's rival back in the day. The Texas Rattlesnake recently reacted to John Cena's turn in an interview with The Schmo.

"It had to happen sooner or later. Finally it happened so it'll be interesting to see you know whether the people accept him, accept him as a heel or has he turned himself more babyface. I think it remains to be seen as the story unfolds but nonetheless they've kicked off an epic build into WrestleMania," Stone Cold said. [From 02:25 to 02:42]
Check out the full interview here:

youtube-cover
WrestleMania 41 is now only a few weeks away, and fans are eager to see how the story unfolds with The Rock and a heel John Cena for the first time in 20+ years.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit The Schmo and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
