"Stone Cold Steve Austin broke into my house" - Second-generation WWE star recalls shocking incident

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin was quite notorious throughout his career in the Stamford-based promotion. Recently, Lexis King recalled the night when The Texas Rattlesnake broke into his house and vandalized everything.

Ad

In 1996, Stone Cold Steve Austin was betrayed by his former tag team partner Brian Pillman. The Texas Rattlesnake then decided to make things personal. A segment was staged where Austin invaded The Loose Cannon's house and took everyone and everything apart as he wanted to get revenge.

In an interview on the No Contest Wrestling podcast, the host asked Lexis King (fka Brian Pillman Jr.) if he has any memories of his father from an early age. The current WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion stated he remembered the night when Stone Cold Steve Austin broke into their house and explained how it went down.

Ad

Trending

"I do remember the night that Stone Cold broke into my home and vandalized my property. Destroyed my kiddie pool, shattered the glass of the back door. I mean, they didn't clean up the glass for like three weeks after that. I was mad. I was a little kid," King said. (From 01:11 to 01:28)

Check out the video below:

Ad

Ad

King joked about The Texas Rattlesnake breaking his stuff in search of his father, but as a kid, he was upset when Austin broke into his house.

Will WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin appear at WrestleMania 41?

In 2022, Stone Cold Steve Austin stepped out of retirement and defeated Kevin Owens in the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night 1. After the event, The Texas Rattlesnake had affiliations with the Stamford-based promotion but didn't make an appearance in an impactful manner.

Ad

Many expected him to appear at WrestleMania 40, but The Undertaker rose to the occasion. In an interview with The Schmo, the multi-time WWE World Champion teased an appearance at the upcoming event in Las Vegas if Cody Rhodes needed his help.

"This year, it's going to be in Las Vegas, and it's going to be pretty damn awesome. [Schmo: You're going to be helping Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania?] Hey, I've not been in contact with anybody. So, I guess anything can happen," Austin said.

Ad

Check out the video below:

Ad

It'll be interesting to see if the WWE Hall of Famer decides to appear at the premium live event in Las Vegas.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit No Contest Wrestling and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback