Stone Cold Steve Austin calls a WWE Hall of Famer his favorite wrestler of all time

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently named Ric Flair as his favorite wrestler of all time. It's a fair pick, as "The Nature Boy" is a 16-time world champion.

On the February 3 episode of WWE's The Bump, which airs on YouTube, Austin made an appearance to talk about his on-going projects, such as "Straight Up Steve Austin." Austin also discussed his WWE career and various members of the WWE roster.

On each episode of "Straight Up Steve Austin," Stone Cold has a special guest. One of the stars scheduled for the upcoming season finale is the former women's champion, Charlotte Flair. When "The Queen" came up in the conversation, Austin praised her father, Ric Flair. Stone Cold called "The Nature Boy" his favorite wrestler, and he named him as the greatest of all time.

The respect is mutual between the two masters of the game. Flair once placed "The Texas Rattlesnake" on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling alongside himself, Hulk Hogan and The Rock. Both Austin and Flair are unquestionably two of the best wrestlers who ever have laced up a pair of boots in WWE.

Ric Flair is still performing in WWE in 2021

Ric Flair is currently in a story-line with Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair

"The Nature Boy" made his return to WWE on January 4, 2021, during WWE RAW Legends Night. From there, he entered a storyline with his daughter, Charlotte, and Lacey Evans.

That same night, Ric Flair helped Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce pick up a win over Charlotte and the RAW Women's Champion, Asuka. He soon fully aligned himself with Evans, and he now manages "The Sassy Southern Belle."

Flair, like Steve Austin, still has the mainstream appeal of a true WWE legend. Beyond Austin' praise, "The Nature Boy" is definitely in contention for the title of "The Greatest Wrestler of All Time."