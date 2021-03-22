Stone Cold Steve Austin on how AEW star helped create the "What" catchphrase

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin has revealed how he created the "What" catchphrase. Austin said that AEW star Christian Cage played a small part in creating the catchphrase.

Stone Cold Steve Austin's guest on the latest Broken Skull Sessions was Randy Orton, and the two discussed about numerous things.

While speaking about former WWE Superstar Christian - who had a feud with Orton in WWE, Austin revealed how he came up with the "What" catchphrase and how Captain Charisma helped him.

"People always ask me how I came up with the 'What' thing. I called up Christian on his cell phone, of course he didn't answer because it was me calling. So I left him this long-winded message where I'd say something stupid and I go, 'What'. I kind of keep going, 'What', and keep going. By the time I hung up the phone - I left like a two-minute message - and I was working heel at that time, I was like, 'I think I got something here.' That's how the 'What' was invented."

Stone Cold Steve Austin said that not only was Christian one of Randy Orton's most formidable opponents, but he also helped Austin create a popular catchphrase of his. In the same interview, Orton had praised the current AEW star, calling him "one of the best minds".

Stone Cold Steve Austin's famous catchphrases

Stone Cold Steve Austin was incredibly popular during the Attitude Era, becoming the face of WWE and garnering fans from all over the world.

The WWE legend had a few famous catchphrases that elicit a laugh from fans to this day. Apart from the "What" catchphrase, Austin's other famous catchphrases include "Give me a hell yeah", "Austin 3:16 says" and "And that's the bottom line cause Stone Cold said so", to name a few.

