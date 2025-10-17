  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Stone Cold Steve Austin drops blockbuster WWE tease

Stone Cold Steve Austin drops blockbuster WWE tease

By Tathya Sachdev
Modified Oct 17, 2025 07:51 GMT
WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty
WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty

WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin recently took to Instagram to utilize the service the way it is actually meant to be: sharing some throwback pictures. In the comment section of the post, however, he ended up teasing a major return; the return of his podcast, the Broken Skull Sessions.

Ad

Broken Skull Sessions was an official WWE video podcast hosted by Steve Austin, with the premiere episode airing back in November 2019, the first guest being The Undertaker. The final episode aired in August 2022, and most episodes aired the day of WWE PLEs.

WWE has an extensive portfolio of podcasts even today, such as The Undertaker's own one, "Six Feet Under," or "What Do You Wanna Talk About" with Cody Rhodes. The prospect of seeing Stone Cold back in the capacity is obviously enticing, given his unparalleled charisma, extensive history in the industry, and unique dynamic with his guests.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Back to the IG post, in response to a fan's query (@michaelasprague): "When are we getting a new podcast episode Steve?!?" The former WWE Champion responded: "@michaelasprague Gimme a couple weeks." This tease has wrestling fans buzzing over when Steve Austin might be returning with a new season of the Broken Skull Sessions.

Who have been the prominent guests on Steve Austin's "Broken Skull Sessions?"

Steve Austin has featured The Undertaker twice on his podcast, once on the day of Survivor Series and then on the day of Survivor Series 2020, when Taker officially retired from WWE.

Ad

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes joined Stone Cold on the podcast shortly after his blockbuster WWE return at WrestleMania 38, one that went on to seismically change the industry for good, ahead of Backlash the following month.

Meanwhile, on a historic occasion, Chris Jericho, another one of AEW's founding fathers, was a guest on the podcast back in 2021 while actively contracted with AEW. Interestingly, his AEW contract presently is reportedly almost over, and he is rumored to be coming back home to WWE.

Other prominent guests on the podcast include Bret Hart, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Randy Orton, Mick Foley, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, The Godfather, Kane, Goldberg, Sami Zayn, Lita, DDP, Mark Henry, Kevin Nash, Charlotte Flair, Jeff Hardy, and more.

About the author
Tathya Sachdev

Tathya Sachdev

Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.

Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.

CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."

Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Tathya Sachdev
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications