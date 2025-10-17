Stone Cold Steve Austin drops blockbuster WWE tease

WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin recently took to Instagram to utilize the service the way it is actually meant to be: sharing some throwback pictures. In the comment section of the post, however, he ended up teasing a major return; the return of his podcast, the Broken Skull Sessions.Broken Skull Sessions was an official WWE video podcast hosted by Steve Austin, with the premiere episode airing back in November 2019, the first guest being The Undertaker. The final episode aired in August 2022, and most episodes aired the day of WWE PLEs.WWE has an extensive portfolio of podcasts even today, such as The Undertaker's own one, &quot;Six Feet Under,&quot; or &quot;What Do You Wanna Talk About&quot; with Cody Rhodes. The prospect of seeing Stone Cold back in the capacity is obviously enticing, given his unparalleled charisma, extensive history in the industry, and unique dynamic with his guests. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBack to the IG post, in response to a fan's query (@michaelasprague): &quot;When are we getting a new podcast episode Steve?!?&quot; The former WWE Champion responded: &quot;@michaelasprague Gimme a couple weeks.&quot; This tease has wrestling fans buzzing over when Steve Austin might be returning with a new season of the Broken Skull Sessions.Who have been the prominent guests on Steve Austin's &quot;Broken Skull Sessions?&quot;Steve Austin has featured The Undertaker twice on his podcast, once on the day of Survivor Series and then on the day of Survivor Series 2020, when Taker officially retired from WWE.Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes joined Stone Cold on the podcast shortly after his blockbuster WWE return at WrestleMania 38, one that went on to seismically change the industry for good, ahead of Backlash the following month.Meanwhile, on a historic occasion, Chris Jericho, another one of AEW's founding fathers, was a guest on the podcast back in 2021 while actively contracted with AEW. Interestingly, his AEW contract presently is reportedly almost over, and he is rumored to be coming back home to WWE.Other prominent guests on the podcast include Bret Hart, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Randy Orton, Mick Foley, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, The Godfather, Kane, Goldberg, Sami Zayn, Lita, DDP, Mark Henry, Kevin Nash, Charlotte Flair, Jeff Hardy, and more.