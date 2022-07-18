Former 3-time champion announced as Stone Cold Steve Austin's next guest on his podcast

WWE SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn is all set to become the latest guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin's podcast, Broken Skull Sessions.

A few minutes ago, WWE released a picture of Austin alongside the former Intercontinental Champion on the set of the widely-popular show. The podcast will air exclusively on WWE Network and Peacock TV this Friday night.

Fans can expect Sami Zayn to open up about various facets of his more than a decade-long wrestling career that has seen him performing wordlwide before making it to WWE in 2013. The former NXT Champion is one of the best characters in the business today, rarely breaking kayfabe even on social media.

However, it's safe to assume that in Broken Skull Session's latest episode, Sami Zayn would showcase his natural, fun-loving side. Going by how well Stone Cold Steve Austin gels with the guests on his show, fans could be treated to a genuinely entertaining and thoroughly riveting edition of the program.

Several superstars have graced Stone Cold Steve Austin's show in the past

The Texas Rattlesnake has invited some of the most prominent performers of today's generation as well as of the bygone era on his podcast. No matter how popular or revered they are, Stone Cold Steve Austin breaks down the guests' careers in no-hold-barred and honest conversations.

From The Undertaker to Cody Rhodes to Sasha Banks, some of the most reputable names from the wrestling business have made their presence felt on Broken Skull Sessions.

Back in 2021, Chris Jericho made waves when he appeared on the podcast despite being under contract with AEW, leading to the episode becoming one of the most talked-about ones in the show's history.

The previous edition of Broken Skull Sessions went down on June 3rd, where WWE's Senior VP of Live Events, Jeff Jarrett, was the guest.

