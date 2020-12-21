Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the most iconic figures in sports entertainment, and his finisher, the Stunner, wowed fans for years. The move got fans off their seats during the Attitude Era, and even does so now when he occasionally performs it on WWE television.

Stone Cold Steve Austin had current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre as the most recent guest on the Broken Skull Sessions.

Drew McIntyre explained how he came up with his finisher, the Claymore Kick, and how it was an accident that led to him creating it. Stone Cold Steve Austin spoke about his iconic move, the Stunner, and how his finisher too was an accident.

"Michael Hayes showed me the Stone Cold Stunner in North Carolina in a TV taping. He said, 'hey kid, you got a second? Come here.' Well, hell yeah. Michael Hayes is The Fabulous Freebirds, of course, I got time. He showed me the Stunner, I started using it. Many times, if I was probably drinking too much beer, not going to the gym and drinking too much beer, my shorts would get too tight to kick my leg up high enough. So Vince was one of my key guys, I'd kick him in the bal*s so many times because my shorts were too tight. It wasn't that I could kick up high, but my shorts were too tight to kick that high. I kicked him in the nuts I don't know how many times that we still laugh about it," said Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Stone Cold Steve Austin debuted the Stunner for the very first time in WWE in 1996, in a match against Savio Vega. He then went on to use that as his finisher for the entirety of his WWE career, most notably against WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Stone Cold Steve Austin in WWE in the recent past

Stone Cold Steve Austin hasn't featured much on WWE television lately, with his last appearance coming earlier this year in March to celebrate 3:16 day. He landed a few Stunners on his return to RAW as he hit his iconic move on commentator Byron Saxton as well as The Street Profits.