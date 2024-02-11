Stone Cold Steve Austin has looked pretty much the same throughout the years after he donned the persona of 'Stone Cold Steve Austin' in WWE. However, The Texas Rattlesnake was seen sporting a new look in a recent picture making rounds on social media.

Stone Cold has majorly stayed away from the squared circle since announcing retirement in 2003. However, he shocked the wrestling world at WrestleMania 38 by making an in-ring return against Kevin Owens on Night One of the event. The Texas Rattlesnake defeated KO in a frenetic No Holds Barred match. He also made an appearance on Night Two of at The Show of Shows where he delivered a Stunner to Vince McMahon, Austin Theory, and Pat McAfee.

Austin has been busy with non-wrestling ventures during his time away from the ring. He was recently featured in a Kawasaki ad for their new off-road vehicle RIDGE. The six-time WWE Champion was spotted sporting a mullet in the advertisement which caused a major buzz in the wrestling world. He appeared in both his usual bald look and mullet look in the ad which depicted the vehicle's tagline - business in the front, party in the back

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on a possible WWE return

Stone Cold Steve Austin returned for a one-off match at WrestleMania 38. With The Rock also recently returning to WWE, many have been wishing for The Texas Rattlesnake to come back for another match against The Great One.

Stone Cold himself commented on the possibility, stating that chances of the two iconic stars colliding again are low:

“I think that would be in slow motion,” said Austin with a laugh. “I don’t know about that, but Philly would be a great place for it to happen. I worked with The Rock at WrestleMania XV, and we rocked the house. I pinned his shoulders to the mat, one-two-three. But I don’t know about that happening now.”

He further joked about recreating the iconic match in WWE 2K24:

“If you want to recreate it, that’s why WWE 2K24 is so great. We’ll see what happens in Philly. But if you want to see it happen, make it happen in your own house.” [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock are two of the biggest names to be created by WWE. The duo had an iconic rivalry that defined the Attitude Era.

