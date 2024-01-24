Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on potential main event rematch at WrestleMania 40

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently commented on a potential main event rematch at WrestleMania 40.

The 59-year-old is one of the most beloved professional wrestlers of all time. The former World Champion made his in-ring return at WrestleMania 38 in a No Holds Barred Match against Kevin Owens. The two superstars put on a highly entertaining match, which saw The Texas Rattlesnake hit his opponent with a Stone Cold Stunner to grab the win.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Austin was asked whether he would lock horns against The Rock at The Show of Shows in Philadelphia later this year. The three-time Royal Rumble winner responded by saying that he's not sure about that, but Philadelphia would be a great place for that to happen. He also talked about his match against The People's Champ at WrestleMania 15 for the WWE Championship:

“I think that would be in slow motion,” said Austin with a laugh. “I don’t know about that, but Philly would be a great place for it to happen. I worked with The Rock at WrestleMania XV, and we rocked the house. I pinned his shoulders to the mat, one-two-three. But I don’t know about that happening now.” [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

He further joked about recreating the iconic match in WWE 2K24:

“If you want to recreate it, that’s why WWE 2K24 is so great. We’ll see what happens in Philly. But if you want to see it happen, make it happen in your own house.” [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

The Rock returned to the Stamford-based company on RAW: DAY 1 and teased a potential match against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Brahma Bull.

Vince Russo explains why he does not want to see Stone Cold Steve Austin in a dream match at WrestleMania 40

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo explained why a dream match featuring CM Punk and Stone Cold Steve Austin should not take place.

The former WWE writer revealed that he wants to remember Stone Cold Steve Austin in his prime, and he believes both the superstars involved are well past their prime:

"Ah, man! No. Bro, I wanna remember these guys for who they are man. You know what I'm saying? You know when sports figures retire, they retire, you know once in a blue moon you'll see somebody come back, a blue moon but, once they retire, they retire because their better days are behind them. You know I wanna remember these guys the way I saw them in their prime man, that's me, that's just me man."

While the chances of Austin vs. The Rock taking place at WrestleMania 40 are unlikely, fans are hoping for a showdown between The People's Champ and Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows. Only time will tell whether the dream turns into reality this April.

