Did WWE snub 58-year-old legend's Royal Rumble accolade on RAW? What you may have missed!

WWE seems to have snubbed a 58-year-old legend’s major Royal Rumble accolade on RAW tonight. The superstar is none other than Shawn Michaels.

Michael Cole referenced Stone Cold Steve Austin’s back-to-back Rumble wins on commentary this week. He referred to The Rattlesnake as the only superstar to win back-to-back over-the-top-rope extravaganzas.

Both Shawn Michaels and Hulk Hogan achieved the milestone before Steve Austin. However, it was not a snub. Cole’s comments seem to be a momentary error as he referenced the superstars and their back-to-back Royal Rumble wins later during the show.

This wasn’t the only botch of the night. Earlier during the show, Gunther botched the day of the upcoming Premium Live Event when he said he’d win the high-stakes match-up on Sunday. The show goes down this Saturday.

What’s the updated WWE Royal Rumble 2024 card after RAW?

While WWE didn’t add new matches to the PLE, they confirmed new participants for the Men's and Women’s Rumble matches. The company had previously confirmed four participants on its YouTube channel.

Kofi Kingston and Damian Priest declared for the Men’s Royal Rumble match on RAW tonight. Ivy Nile declared for the Women’s Rumble match during a backstage segment with Maxxine Dupri and the Creed Brothers.

Here’s the updated Royal Rumble 2024 card as of Monday, January 22:

Men’s Royal Rumble

Women’s Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight vs. Randy Orton – Fatal four-way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens – Singles match for the United States Championship

Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the show as it airs.

