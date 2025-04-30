Stone Cold Steve Austin makes surprising admission about Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena WrestleMania 41 match

Stone Cold Steve Austin made a surprising admission about the Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 41 between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. Cena captured the title after Travis Scott interfered in the bout.

In an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show today, the WWE Hall of Famer admitted that he didn't watch the WrestleMania main event. He stated that he wanted to beat the crowd leaving the show and hadn't had a chance to watch it back. The legend also admitted that he mostly consumes the product now through clips on Instagram.

"No, I just wanted to beat the crowd, and I haven't watched it back," he said. [From 0:27 - 0:33]

Austin's iconic match with Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13 was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame as an Immortal Moment this year. The Texas Rattlesnake also made an appearance during The Show of Shows and accidentally crashed his ATV into the barricade.

Former WWE star reacts to Stone Cold Steve Austin's match being inducted into the Hall of Fame

Wrestling veteran EC3 recently commented on Stone Cold Steve Austin's match against Bret Hart being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 stated that the match between Hart and Austin at WrestleMania 13 was almost perfect. He added that aspiring wrestlers should watch the match to learn about the craft.

"That match is so freaking good. Watching it back now, with what wrestling has become as what it is, you see the backstage footage in the documentaries, or even the stories, they talk about it, it's like Steve and Bret stand in the ring for like 20 minutes, talked about what they're gonna do, 'Alright, see ya out there.' They didn't even have an angle going. It was kind of thrown together, if I remember. But, dude, if you want to be a wrestler, watch that, not for the moves or the spots, but for the physicality and the intensity and the believability." [From 2:57 onwards]

You can check out EC3's comments in the video below:

Stone Cold Steve Austin remains one of the most popular WWE Superstars in history. It will be interesting to see if Stone Cold makes any more appearances for the company this year.

