Stone Cold Steve Austin makes unique comment about his role in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin is known for many things during his career in WWE. Recently, he made an interesting comment about his role in the Stamford-based promotion.

Steve Austin is widely regarded as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. During the Attitude Era, he was responsible for some of the most insane and iconic moments that are still remembered to this day.

To this day, fans still remember Austin's trash-talking that became synonymous with him. Over the years, fans have become accustomed to The Rattlesnake's gimmick where he drinks a lot of beer, flips people off, and stomps a mudhole in them.

One of the unique parts of his gimmick was how much beer he used to drink during his entrances and after his matches. He would ask a crew member ringside to keep passing him beer cans and he would keep drinking them.

A WWE fan pointed out on social media that Stone Cold Steve Austin may be the GOAT of catching beers. To this, Austin replied that was his job in WWE.

"When your job is to catch beer, you catch the beer.."

Check out his tweet here:

Stone Cold Steve Austin commented on a potential match with CM Punk

Ever since CM Punk returned to WWE last year, fans have been talking about a potential match between The Straight Edge Superstar and Steve Austin. Given that Austin also returned to the ring a couple of years ago, this seemed possible.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Austin was asked about a potential match with CM Punk. To this, Austin responded by indicating that a match could be possible.

"I like Punk, and I think Punk likes me. So, as long as he can take a [Stone Cold] Stunner," Austin said with a laugh. "I consider him a great friend, a great guy and a great wrestler who's had a great career. We'll see." (H/T ESPN)

However, with Punk being out of action due to an injury currently, this dream match will have to be put on hold for the time being.

