Stone Cold Steve Austin was "paranoid" and "standoffish", says former WWE Superstar 

Despite his legendary status in WWE, former superstar Val Venis has revealed that Stone Cold Steve Austin was not always the easiest person to talk to.

In the late 1990s, Austin was the biggest star in the company, as his rebellious attitude resonated with the fans, the likes of which many have not seen to this day. Given the rapport he had with the audience, his position on the card made him defensive when it came to his spot.

During a recent conversation with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Val Venis, who arrived in the company during the Austin Era, said he found it hard to approach the Texas Rattlesnake for advice.

"I would try to go Austin every once in a while because lets face it that guy had a connection with the fans that was unbelievable and so I tried to pick his brain a few times but Austin always seemed standoffish to me, very defensive. So I never really got a whole lot out of Austin. A little bit paranoid I think and I think that made it a little but uncomfortable for me to approach him on a regular basis," said Venis. [From 0:53 to 1:48]

Given his top-ranked position in the company, it is understandable why Stone Cold Steve Austin did not want to relay much advice to the rest of the performers on the roster at the time.

Former WWE Champion on potentially facing Stone Cold Steve Austin

Earlier this year, the WWE Hall of Famer competed in his first match since 2003 as he faced off against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas. With Austin's return being one fans thought they'd never see, many are speculating if he may lace up his boots again soon.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Drew McIntyre stated that it would be a dream to wrestle Stone Cold Steve Austin should he choose to ever return.

"If he [Steve Austin] wants to get in the ring one more time with Drew McIntyre, I can assure you that’ll be a dream come true. I’m sure you’ve seen the sit-down interview I did last week on SmackDown, they showed those pictures when I was a kid and I’m lying on my Stone Cold bedsheets with my Stone Cold merchandise. You can get an idea of how big that would be for me," said McIntyre. [H/T: Sportskeeda]

Given how phenomal Austin performed against Kevin Owens this past April at WrestleMania, fans are unsurprisingly itching for the former WWE Champion to wrestle once more.

