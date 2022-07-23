"Never thought I'd like matches like that" - "Stone Cold" Steve Austin praises former Intercontinental Champion's iconic WrestleMania match

WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin recently praised Sami Zayn's WrestleMania 38 match against Johnny Knoxville.

Zayn faced The Jackass star on The Grandest Stage Of Them All in an Anything Goes match. Knoxville picked up the win, and the bout was regarded as one of the most entertaining matches in recent WrestleMania history.

In a conversation with Sami Zayn on Broken Skull Sessions, Austin mentioned that the contest between Zayn and Knoxville felt like a breath of fresh air.

"I loved that match and like I said from my competitive days, I never thought I'd like matches like that. It was like a breath of fresh air for me. You've worked with some of the best of the best, wanna trace back to that. Did you ever think you'd be in a match like this?... I loved it. That was one of the best WrestleManias of all time in my life. And also to build that match and those props on near finishes, that was big," Austin said. (0:12- 2:19)

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin recently spoke about the legendary Buddy Rogers in an exclusive interview

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin recently spoke about Buddy Rogers' legendary career.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, The Texas Rattlesnake stated that Rogers was one of the greatest of all time.

He further added how athletic the WWE legend was during his prime and how everyone is full of respect for him. Austin said:

“I’ve seen some old footage of him, not a whole lot because it was a ways back, but he was pretty much ahead of his time with respect to a lot of the high spots he did. Everybody I’ve ever talked to spoke so highly of the guy. He was a bumping machine. He was one of the all-time greats. I wish I could see more of his work.” [5:22-5:43]

