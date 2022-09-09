"I wish I could be there" – Stone Cold Steve Austin opens up on missing premier wrestling event (Exclusive)

WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin recently spoke about being inducted into the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame and being unable to make it to the event.

The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame was a weekend event that emanated from Albany, New York, from August 26 to 28. Several wrestling legends, including Karl Gotch, Tom Jenkins, Jim Londos, Billy Robinson, and Dory Funk Jr., were inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Stone Cold Steve Austin said he was pleased to join a distinguished set of wrestlers in the Hall of Fame.

Moreover, he expressed his regrets for not being able to physically attend the event but mentioned that it was a very proud moment for him.

"It's truly an honor to go in. I'm in several Hall of Fames and this is one of the ones to be in. So I'm very proud to finally get inducted. I wish I could be there in person. With all the headaches, hassles and everything else that the last two years have been, I'm not traveling very much myself. I'm stuck right here in Nevada. I wish I could be there with you. But I'm super proud to be a part of that Hall of Fame. So thank you very, very much," Austin said. (From 6:15 - 6:40)

Stone Cold Steve Austin also spoke about his fellow inductees

During the same interview, Stone Cold Steve Austin took a moment to honor the elite legends that joined him in the Hall of Fame.

He mentioned that Karl Gotch was "pretty crafty in the ring." He noted Billy Robinson was "tough as nails" and said he "would've loved to have been in the ring with him."

Austin also recalled his history with the Funks and mentioned that Dory Funk Jr. was a legend of the business.

"So much history with the Funk family. Of course, me being from Texas, them coming out of West Texas and so many people coming out of the Funkin' Dojo. So, hey Dory. I can't see you but you're a legend and I've always looked up to you and admired your body of work." [From 2:53 - 3:10]

Austin last faced Kevin Owens in the main event of WrestleMania Night 1 this year. He also appeared on WrestleMania Sunday and stunned Theory, Pat McAfee, and Vince McMahon.

