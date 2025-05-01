"Stone Cold" Steve Austin reflects on his iconic match against multi-time WWE Champion 

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin has opened up about his historic match against Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13. The bout was inducted into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame.

The Rattlesnake and The Hitman were present at the ceremony, where CM Punk served as the inductee. The Second City Saint unveiled a bust featuring both legends' heads. This was the first match in history to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, as it is recognized as one of the most memorable in the company's history.

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and reflected on the WrestleMania 13 match. He credited Bret Hart with his successful run in WWE.

“I love Bret Hart and we just always had great chemistry from day one. This is one of the great matches, but just the historical impact that it had. On the rest of the business after this match unfolded, where Bret would go on to become a heel, I would turn into an anti-hero babyface and you know, have the Austin run. I couldn’t have had that run without Bret," said Austin.

He added:

“We did the turn, the double turn, execute that with perfection. Shout out to Ken Shamrock who was a big part of it as well and the announce team. But it was awesome and it was a great night at the office and every time you go in the ring you want to have a match like that,” he continued. (H/T F4WOnline)

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin on turning down Logan Paul's offer

The Maverick offered The Rattlesnake a huge sum of money for him to dress up in a Prime bottle. However, Stone Cold rejected it.

“I just thought that was kind of personal business, but since it’s out there, yeah, I turned it down. I’m in the beer business, I sell Broken Skull beer, we’re in about 25 or 30 states. I don’t know anything about his product,” Austin said.

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin appeared at WrestleMania 41. He announced the attendance for Night 2.

