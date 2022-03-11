Former WWE Champion believes Kevin Owens is the best guy to work with Stone Cold Steve Austin

Ex-WWE Superstar Chris Jericho believes his former partner Kevin Owens is the perfect person to work with Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38.

Jericho & Owens worked together in WWE, both as teammates and opponents, forming one of the most entertaining duos in recent memory.

With the news that Austin will be Owens' guest on the KO Show at WrestleMania 38, Jericho, on the podcast The Kurt Angle Show, said Owens is the best guy to work with a returning Austin:

"If Steve comes in, the best guy for the job is Kevin Owens because Kevin will sell it on the mic, he can go toe-to-toe with Steve. He has a comedy element to him that Steve has as well and probably really have because he can use that to his advantage because Kevin will sell perfectly. You can’t do that with Roman Reigns. Kevin will be able to work with Steve exactly the way that Steve needs and can work, which is meat and potatoes. That’s Kevin Owens. He can do some flying and flipping, but if you ask him, he’d probably rather punch and kick you in the corner and that’s Steve’s whole offensive plan." (H/T - Give Me Sport)

Kevin Owens called out Steve Austin on the last episode of RAW, setting up a confrontation between the two superstars at WrestleMania 38.

Chris Jericho says fans expect to see the best Steve Austin at WrestleMania

Although Stone Cold Steve Austin has only gotten into minor physical altercations in a WWE ring in recent years, Chris Jericho predicts that The Texas Rattlesnake will look his absolute physical best at 'Mania in Dallas.

Continuing his conversation on The Kurt Angle Show, Jericho said Austin wouldn't want to come back as a shell of his former self:

"He’s going to look like a killer. He’s going to be so big and jacked up, he’s not going to comeback and be there wearing a shirt and shorts. He always told me, ‘If I go back, I don’t want to go back as anything less than before. If I go back, there’s going to be so much training going on, that I don’t want to comeback just for one.'" (H/T - Give Me Sport)

With WrestleMania 38 only a few weeks away, the excitement is palpable for the return of Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Last few hours left to vote. Click here to choose your favorites in the SK Wrestling Awards. Win big.

Edited by Abhinav Singh