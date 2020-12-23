Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the biggest box office draws in pro wrestling history. Austin was a six-time WWE Champion and one of the top stars leading the charge for WWE in the Attitude Era. Austin ended up retiring in 2003.

Stone Cold Steve Austin was recently interviewed on The Pat McAfee Show. During the interview, Stone Cold Steve Austin was asked if he would be interested in doing a movie alongside The Rock and why such a film hadn't already happened.

Stone Cold Steve Austin gives his thoughts on a possible movie with The Rock

Speaking about a movie with The Rock, Austin humbly replied that it could mess with The Rock's credibility. He added that a buddy film with him may not be something The Rock would be interested in. He added that he didn't see this film happening unless maybe if The Rock wanted to do it and called him up:

That might mess with his credibility a little bit. He’s worked long and hard, and people forget how long he’s been out there in the acting world now. He’s been out there longer acting than he was in wrestling. He’ll always be known as a wrestler and one of the top entertainers of all time, he’s the biggest movie star in the world. I think he takes his credibility very serious, and he doesn’t need me to do a buddy flick with him to stay on top being the No. 1 guy. It is what it is. I’m not looking to do that movie by the way, so that’s why. But if The Rock wanted to do that movie, all he’d have to do was say, ‘Hey dude, come up with this.’ Is it gonna happen? No. But people always ask me, and that’s why. It’s the integrity of his career, and he doesn’t need to do it. I wouldn’t press it to do it anyway. H/T: 411Mania

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Stone Cold Steve Austin revealed an interesting story about how he once cost Vince McMahon $14,000 and McMahon's reaction to it. You can check out the details on that story HERE.