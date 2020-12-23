Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the all-time greats. He was one of the top stars in WWE during the Attitude Era and helped them beat WCW in the Monday Night Wars. Austin was also a star in WCW and ECW before finding major success in the Stone Cold gimmick in WWE.

Stone Cold Steve Austin on how he cost Vince McMahon $14,000

WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin was recently a guest on The Pat McAfee Show. The six-time world champion discussed a number of stories from his career including an incident during the Attitude Era where he inadvertently cost Vince McMahon $14,000.

Stone Cold Steve Austin recalled how he'd often go back out after the show at TV tapings to entertain the crowd. He spoke about an incident where he entertained the crowd a little too long:

A lot of times we would do that at a TV taping just because the crowd was there, and they’d crash the music and I’d go back down. Maybe I’d already done an interview or wrestled a match, and I’d go out there just to entertain the crowd and make sure they came back happy. One time I just kept staying out there, staying out there. It was somewhere in New York where the union was involved.

Austin then revealed what happened the following day. Vince McMahon called Stone Cold Steve Austin into his office and informed him he had to pay $14,000 as overtime for the crew because of Austin. Stone Cold Steve Austin offered to pay half the sum but Vince McMahon refused and asked him to come back sooner in the future:

Finally, I went in, and Vince calls me into his office the next day. He goes, ‘Goddamn, Steve, you cost me $14,000 extra dollars last night.’ It was overtime on the crew. So he’s calling me out because I just cost him $14,000 just for that crew to stay overtime. I’m like, ‘I’ll split it with you.’ He goes, ‘Goddamnit, I don’t want your money. I’m just telling you. Come on in a little bit earlier.’ We used to do that shit all the time. Towards the end – Kevin Dunn in the truck – he’d finally just get on the horn to the house and go, ‘Steve, come on in.’ That’s how we rolled back in the day, man. We were gonna give you your money’s worth. H/T: 411Mania

