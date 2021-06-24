Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals two WWE dream matches he wanted

Stone Cold Steve Austin has named Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair as two WWE legends he wanted to face in WWE. While Austin never faced Hogan, he was involved in three matches with Flair. However, Austin further explained that he wanted to face The Nature Boy in his prime.

Stone Cold Steve Austin, on Busted Open Radio, was asked by Tommy Dreamer about a dream match that he wanted but never happened. The Texas Rattlesnake said he would've loved to have faced Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair in his prime in the ring.

"Yeah, it would have been great to go against (Hulk) Hogan. He was still pretty primed up, he was on the backside but could still do it. My headspace wasn't in the right place, but certainly I could have done it. It would've been a different match to what he had ever had. Flair - I wish I could have worked with Flair in his prime. I worked with him the night before I walked out in Atalanta, over doing the favors for Brock Lesnar. We worked in a cage that night and I was happy as a kid in a candy store."

Austin narrated how Flair had blades all over his fingers. The match between Austin and Flair happened on an episode of RAW in June 2002.

Ric Flair and Stone Cold Steve Austin in WWE

Ric Flair and Stone Cold Steve Austin crossed paths in WWE in 2001, when Flair revealed that he was the co-owner of WWE and gave The Rattlesnake the title.

A year later, though, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Ric Flair were on opposite ends of the ring when The Nature Boy teamed with Big Show to face the WWE Hall Of Famer in a handicap match at the Judgment Day pay-per-view.

The two had their only singles match on RAW in June 2002, which was won by Austin and was one of the final few matches of his pro wrestling career.

To Stone Cold Steve Austin, Happy Birthday To A Great Friend And A Man Whose Contributions To Professional Wrestling Revolutionized The Business And Sports Entertainment! #attitude #stonecoldsteveaustin @steveaustinBSR pic.twitter.com/HuzrjuRjbX — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 18, 2018

Please H/T Busted Open Radio and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

Edited by Alan John