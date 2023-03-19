Stone Cold Steve Austin's famous look was inspired by a Hollywood star

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently revealed that Hollywood megastar Bruce Willis inspired one of his initial famous looks in the company.

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the most recognizable stars in the business. His shaved head, combined with his beard and denim shorts, has become one of the most iconic looks in the history of pro wrestling. However, Austin looked different during his initial days in the WWE. He was clean-shaven and had a golden buzz haircut.

During a recent appearance on the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, Steve Austin detailed how the original look made him look like a "raggamuffin," and that is why he decided to get rid of it.

“We were working in Pittsburgh one night and I was traveling down the road with Goldust. I still had the buzz haircut. I didn’t have the goatee. I looked at myself in the mirror and I looked like a raggamuffin. I looked at myself and said, ‘Dude, what are you doing?’, so I just shaved my head."

The Texas Rattlesnake added that the look was inspired by Bruce Willis in Pulp Fiction.

"I went to the building that night and everybody said, ‘Dude, why did you shave your head?’ The hair would do me no good anyway. It was inspired by Bruce Willis in Pulp Fiction." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Stone Cold Steve Austin hated his WrestleMania 14 match against Shawn Michaels

Throughout his legendary career, Stone Cold Steve Austin has had many iconic matches and rivalries. However, there is one match in particular that the Rattlesnake hated.

During the same live stream, Steve Austin disclosed that he "hated" his WrestleMania 14 match against Shawn Michaels.

"But from bell to bell talent-wise, no one can lace Shawn Michaels' boots. So to go out there and have a lackluster match with him and in the biggest show of the year, WrestleMania, and that was a sold-out show and it's a small building compared to nowadays, that was a big deal. [...] But to answer your question, I hated that match. I love Shawn. I have the utmost respect for him, but I don’t consider that to be a good match at all.”

Stone Cold Steve Austin also detailed how he and Michaels could have had a far better match, but the latter was in a "bad place" with his injuries while he was over.

Meanwhile, the Hall of Famer is rumored to be returning to the ring this year at WrestleMania following his impressive showing at the Show of Shows last year. One of his rumored opponents is set to be LA Knight. However, it remains to be seen whether the match will end up happening.

