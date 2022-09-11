Stone Cold Steve Austin's honest reaction to Brock Lesnar's babyface run in WWE (Exclusive)

"Cowboy" Brock Lesnar broke the internet whenever he appeared on WWE TV in 2022 as he emerged as one of the most entertaining characters in the company. Lesnar thrived as a babyface, and Steve Austin also seems to have been impressed by The Beast Incarnate's recent run.

The Texas Rattlesnake spoke to Sportskeeda's Bill Apter and briefly opened up about Brock Lesnar's babyface gimmick.

The former Universal Champion showcased his diversity as a babyface, and Steve Austin was happy to see Lesnar experiment with his on-screen persona. The decision to alter Brock Lesnar's presentation paid off for WWE as the veteran seemingly became even more popular with fans.

Lesnar is one of WWE's biggest draws, and it was primarily due to the charisma he possessed, believed Steve Austin:

"That babyface run he had right before WrestleMania 38! When you have this big mass of an alpha male, and he shows that vulnerability, and people just clamor to him," explained Steve Austin." "So just, [he] is a charismatic force of nature!" [4:16 - 4:30]

When will Brock Lesnar return to WWE?

The ten-time world champion came out on the losing end at SummerSlam 2022, where he faced Roman Reigns in an exciting main event. Lesnar flipped the ring over and almost dethroned The Tribal Chief during their Last Man Standing Match before The Bloodline buried him under the ringside debris.

Lesnar even shared a heartfelt post-match moment with the fans, which initially felt like a massive hint at an abrupt in-ring retirement.

Thankfully for fans and the WWE, Brock Lesnar still has several matches left in the gas tank and is expected to wrestle at the next Saudi Arabia show. Crown Jewel is scheduled to happen on November 5th, 2022, and the company has reportedly discussed a big match for the former champion.

While the idea has been pitched for Lesnar to have a rematch against Bobby Lashley, plans are always subject to change in WWE.

