Stone Cold Steve Austin's role at WrestleMania 38 finally confirmed on RAW

Kevin Owens invited Stone Cold Steve Austin to be a guest on the KO Show at WrestleMania.

Some reports suggested that the Attitude Era legend would return to the ring to face Kevin Owens, a superstar who idolized him growing him. It would have been a dream match, but it seems as though Austin never agreed to step back in the ring.

On the latest episode of RAW, both Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens failed to secure a spot on the WrestleMania card as RK-Bro regained the RAW Tag Team titles from The Alpha Academy.

On the final segment of RAW, Owens revealed what his role for WrestleMania 38 would be. He won't have a match, but he will host The KO Show. He dismissed three Texan Hall of Famers JBL, Booker-T, and Shawn Michaels. Instead, he called out Stone Cold Steve Austin and proceeded to take several shots at him

It will be interesting to see how the rest of the month plays out for Kevin Owens on RAW. As of now, it's still not known what Seth Rollins' role will be at the Show of Shows.

Will Stone Cold Steve Austin accept Kevin Owens' invitation?

It seems obvious that Steve Austin will accept Kevin Owens' invitation. However, Austin hasn't made it a habit to appear at WrestleMania. His last appearance at the Grandest Stage of Them All was at WrestleMania 32, which happened to be in the same stadium as this year's show.

The AT & T Stadium in Arlington, Texas fits in 100,000 people, and Stone Cold Steve Austin being advertised could undoubtedly help boost ticket sales.

The graphic on the tweet above clearly states that it will happen on WrestleMania Saturday, which means that WWE is trying to stack up night one as much as possible as the Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar match will headline night two on Sunday.

