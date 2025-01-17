Stone Cold Steve Austin's WWE return hint dropped ahead of The Royal Rumble

The annual WWE Royal Rumble takes place in just two weeks. But, ahead of the show, there could have been a subtle hint dropped that Stone Cold Steve Austin may be part of the show.

Disturbed released the iconic theme for Austin back in 1997 which has since become one of the most recognizable themes in WWE history. The group has recently released a new five-minute mix of the song which can be found on Spotify.

Expand Tweet

Trending

This was also done by Living Colour a few days before CM Punk made his return to the company back in 2023 and could now be a huge hint that Austin could be making a comeback.

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

WrestleMania 41 may not feature The Rock, but it could feature one of his biggest rivals of all time. CM Punk has also pushed for a match against Austin in recent months, which could be enough to bring The Texas Rattlesnake out of retirement.

Will Stone Cold Steve Austin be at The WWE Royal Rumble?

WWE is in a new era, and under Triple H's creative leadership, it's hard to predict what the next move will be. Several WWE stars have wanted to make their return now that the Netflix era is upon us and despite Steve Austin stating several times that he wouldn't make a return, there is always a chance.

Expand Tweet

Austin was able to wrestle Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 in what was seen as the main event of night one and could be open to a final match at WrestleMania 41 if the right scenario came along.

With Punk asking for a match against Austin and Paul Heyman owing him a favor, there could be a way for him to come back and wrestle a stand-out final match against one of the best in the world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback