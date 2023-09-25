Stone Cold Steve Austin sends two-word message to Damage CTRL, Bayley responds

Stone Cold Steve Austin sent a two-word message to Damage CTRL ahead of last week's edition of SmackDown.

Faction member and reigning WWE Women's Champion, IYO SKY, was in action against Asuka. She successfully defended her title against The Empress of Tomorrow after a controversial ending to the match.

Taking to Instagram, Austin showed his support for Damage CTRL. His comment caught the attention of The Role Model.

"Get 'em," wrote Austin.

To which Bayley responded:

"you know we get it done Steve!!!!," wrote Bayley.

Check out Austin and Bayley's exchange in the below screengrab:

Bayley was recently put on notice by Charlotte Flair, who tried exposing Damage CTRL

Charlotte Flair recently questioned Bayley for carrying IYO SKY's WWE Women's Championship on SmackDown.

The Queen was at ringside during SKY's title defense against Asuka. She even made her presence known by attacking The Role Model, who tried interfering in the match.

Speaking on SmackDown Lowdown, Flair recalled her history with Bayley and mentioned that the two women started together as part of the Four Horsewomen. Flair is also confident in her chances of beating The Role Model in a singles match. She said:

"It is a very different Bayley, but it is also a very different Charlotte. Yes, we have a rich history, we started together as the Four Horsewomen. But the real question is, why is she content carrying around IYO's title? I would never be content carrying around someone's luggage. This whole 'I'm helping Damage CTRL and women empowerment' is a facade. Why is she content carrying around the title? I don't buy it. You know what I do buy? Charlotte beating Bayley on any given Friday. Wooo!"

At SummerSlam, Bayley played a crucial role in IYO SKY's Money in the Bank cash-in on Bianca Belair.

